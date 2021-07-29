Officer injured on Sunshine Street while en route to crash on Highway 65; searching for suspect

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Springfield Police are searching at this time for the driver of a truck that struck a Springfield Police officer on a motorcycle near Sunshine Street and U.S. 65 about 1 p.m. Thursday.

Police spokeswoman Jasmine Bailey said the officer, who suffered minor injuries, was responding to a crash on U.S. 65 nearby. He is being treated at a local hospital.

Image of the crash scene on U.S. 65

The suspect left the scene and is being sought by police, according to Bailey. Police say the suspect’s vehicle has been stopped by either Strafford Police or Greene County deputies somewhere between north Springfield and Strafford.

