SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– One man was arrested on Thursday after instigating a fight with officers responding at a Kum & Go.

Springfield Police first responded at 1505 N. National after the gas station clerk contacted police about a man acting erratically. Once officers made contact with the man, authorities say he started a fight with those responding.

No one was seriously injured in the fight and authorities were able to arrest the man. He was transported to the hospital to be checked for injuries.

SPD said they anticipate the man will be charged with trespassing, resisting arrest and assaulting an officer. No charges have yet been filed.