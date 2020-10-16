October 15: Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Thursday, Oct. 15, is Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day, a time to raise awareness for pregnancy loss, infant death from miscarriage, stillbirth and more.

A local mom-to-be shared her experience of going through two miscarriages. Kenzie Powderly said her and her husband tried to get pregnant for more than three years.

“Then finally getting pregnant, losing our first child, and then had that happen again about six months later,” said Kenzie.

Dr. David Tillman, a OBGYN Physician of women at CoxHealth, says there is one miscarriage in every four pregnancies.

“You think a miscarriage is bleeding and passing a pregnancy,” said Tillman. “A lot of times we’ll find by ultrasound or clinical evaluation that there’s evidence that pregnancy has stopped progressing.”

The first time Kenzie got pregnant, she didn’t know she had a miscarriage until a year later.

“Ended up having some pretty severe symptoms, actually, visually saw the baby come out,” said Kenzie.

“Many times it’s something that happens spontaneously where unfortunately the bleeding starts, and the pregnancy’s passed spontaneously,” said Tillman.

The second time was a day Kenzie says she will never forget.

“And this doctor, I will never forget, he just, put his paper down, he stopped what he was doing, and just put his hand on my knee and said honey, I’m very sorry, but you lost two babies,” said Kenzie.

Now, Kenzie says she is 28-weeks pregnant.

“You see your chances getting less and less and less,” said Kenzie, “So we kind of came to this like end of the road I guess of like, wow, we can’t do anything. That is the month that I got pregnant.”

Dr. Tillman says there are many factors that contribute to a miscarriage.

“A big factor is age,” said Tillman. “The older woman is likelihood of miscarriage increases. Diabetes, uncontrolled thyroid disease, obesity, all can increase risk.”

Both Kenzie and Tillman say there are ways to cope if you lose a baby.

“It’s an incredibly hard experience to go through on multiple different levels,” said Kenzie. “Physically, financially, mentally, spiritually, it’s hard on your marriage.”

“A lot of great resources are found online, one is footprints on your heart, which is a Facebook group,” said Tillman. “They can see other stories.”

“Even I’ve heard other couples say well I was only this far along, it’s not a big deal and sweeping it under the rug,” said Kenzie. “It will come up. You have to deal with it at some point.”

Watch Kenzie’s full story about her miscarriages here: