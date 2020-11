SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — KOLR10’s creative services director, David Bowen, passed away at the age of 63 after working with us for 34 years.

David would dress up as Santa for our annual Santa party and created precious memories for employees and their children.

He performed at Shepard of the Hills and made commercials you would see on TV.

David left a lasting legacy across our region and in all the hearts who knew him here at KOLR10.