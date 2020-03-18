Nutrition Awareness Month: How to read food labels and how to safely cook at home

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Normally, Amanda Allen, dietitian at Hy-Vee, would be in the studio for our regular Ozarks tonight interview. But, given the new reality, we are shifting into, we here at Ozarks First are also taking some precautions, including limiting the number of guests coming into the building.

So, video interviews might be the new look of Ozarks Tonight for a while.

March is Nutrition Awareness Month, and we are learning what that means. One important step is reading food labels. Allen explains that more than just the calories on the nutrition label, you should look at ingredients and then the portion. More details in our conversation above.

Allen also has some great tips on how to safely cook at home. From simple steps to keep cutting boards safe to the correct temperature of your meat.

For more information on Nutrition Awareness Month, check out this website.