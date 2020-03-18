Ozarks FOX

Nutrition Awareness Month: How to read food labels and how to safely cook at home

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Normally, Amanda Allen, dietitian at Hy-Vee, would be in the studio for our regular Ozarks tonight interview. But, given the new reality, we are shifting into, we here at Ozarks First are also taking some precautions, including limiting the number of guests coming into the building.

So, video interviews might be the new look of Ozarks Tonight for a while.

March is Nutrition Awareness Month, and we are learning what that means. One important step is reading food labels. Allen explains that more than just the calories on the nutrition label, you should look at ingredients and then the portion. More details in our conversation above.

Allen also has some great tips on how to safely cook at home. From simple steps to keep cutting boards safe to the correct temperature of your meat.

For more information on Nutrition Awareness Month, check out this website.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Ozarks Politics

More Ozarks Politics

Local Sports

More Local Sports

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Election

More Election

Trending Stories

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Vietti Marketing Remarkable Women

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now