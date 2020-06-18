Nursing homes now allowing visitors in their facilities

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Governor Mike Parson is offering suggestions for long-term care facilities now that more are allowing visitors.

The Fremont, an assisted living facility in South Springfield, is offering face-to-face visits, something people haven’t been able to do with their loved ones in nursing homes for months.

Governor Parson suggested visitations be through an open window or outside while staying socially distant.

The Fremont offers both, but visitors have to stay six feet apart, wear a mask and get screened.

“Just them being able to see each other, you know, you can see their eyes light up when they see their family members,” said Christy Kay, the executive director of Fremont Assisted Living. “It makes a huge difference.”

Steve Meyer, whose mother lives at the Fremont, says he is happy to be able to spend time in person again but wants others to be careful.

“I think what’s important is they follow the rules,” said Meyer. “You get one person in a facility like this, that gets it, it can spread pretty quickly.”

Before visits were allowed, people had to visit their loved ones through face time and closed window visitations.

“It’s a lot better than talking through a window,” said Meyer.

The Fremont is also offering small, socially distant group activities as well as opening up its dining facility.

“Their whole demeanor just completely changes,” said Kay. “I’ve seen residents bounce back from declining and after a couple of visits seeing their family, just really try harder as far as strengthening and more motivated and wanting to do more activities and it just really makes an impact on getting to see their family again. It’s something to look forward to, especially when they get to touch again, that’s just going to be something that’s a step above, you know? I can’t wait to be able to see that.”