Nursing homes may start allowing visitors in their facilities

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Long-term care facilities across the state will soon start easing restrictions which will allow residents to visit with loved ones outside of facilities or even through an open window.

The Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) says long-term care facilities are using a phased-in approach because underlying health conditions make residents more vulnerable to COVID-19.

Each facility will decide its own visitor guidelines and take the state of COVID-19 in the community into consideration

The facilities will notify residents families with the new rules.

DHSS says over the course of the pandemic, 222 Missouri long-term care facilities have reported at least one COVID-19 case among staff or residents.