Nursing home residents getting first doses of COVID-19 vaccine

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Several nursing home residents locally are starting to receive their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Cedarhurst Senior Living Community said its residents and staff are overwhelmed with joy now that they can finally see the start to the end of the virus.

“We are having a blast celebrating in our communities,” said Angela Keeven, chief wellness officer of Cedarhurst Senior Living. “Our residents are absolutely thrilled to be getting the vaccine.”

Cedarhurst has 47 communities with more than 3,000 residents in nine states.

Keeven said the effort to get their residents and staff vaccinated and seeing what could be the end of COVID-19 was a long time coming.

“2020 was such a rough year; everybody was on edge,” said Keeven.

Since nursing home residents are the most vulnerable population to COVID-19, Keeven said it’s been difficult.

“For our residents and for our employees, just like it’s been a challenge for us, in visiting, being able to see our family and friends, it’s been just as isolating, at times,” said Keeven.

Residents who have received the vaccine said the shot didn’t hurt all that bad, and Keeven said they have been making sure residents know the facts about the vaccine.

“There’s a lot of myths out there about the vaccine like it can change your DNA, which is completely not true,” said Keeven.

Most people in the community took the vaccine, but some are taking a different approach.

“They want to see how people do during the first clinic, and then they’ll get their vaccine during the second clinic,” said Keeven.

Thirty-one out of 33 residents received the vaccine, as well as 12 out of 37 staff members.