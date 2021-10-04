Nurses set to discuss ethics as vaccination decisions approach

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Officials with the Missouri Nurses Association are hoping to help nurses have more information about the public health ethics surrounding getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

The discussion comes at a time when the deadline for many vaccine mandates is looming.

The association said they are planning a webinar to discuss the conflict between health ethics and the right to individual liberty.

Missouri Nurses Association Director, Heidi Lucas, said people should figure out what the best decision is for themselves.

“It-it’s something people aren’t comfortable with, maybe they need to think about that and why they have those thoughts and whether this profession is for them or not,” Lucas said.

Lucas said while health care workers are needed, they need the right kind.

“We need folks who are passionate about it and will do what’s right for their communities and Missourians in general,” Lucas said.

The Director for the University of Missouri’s Center for Health Ethics, Dr. Lea Brandt, will be the speaker.

Brandt said health care workers not getting vaccinated can negatively affect patients they take care of.

“Ethics is grounded in reason and rationality and in logic,” Brandt said. “You have to look at things from a more objective standpoint and systematically reason through them. As opposed to I don’t want something, or I feel like you shouldn’t be able to tell me what to do.”

The ethics discussion webinar is set to take place on Tuesday at 12:30 p.m.

Nurses or nursing students are invited to attend.