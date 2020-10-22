Nurse who started career in 2020 shares his experience

BRANSON, Mo — Those taking first steps into their career in 2020 may be experiencing something a bit different than they initially expected, especially in the medical field.

For those beginning their careers in 2020, the expectations must be very different than the reality they have faced.

Now about one year into his new career, CoxHealth Nurse Josh Loseo says the hand the medical field was dealt required some major adjustments to what they expected.

“I went to College of the Ozarks, and I went started on the nursing program, and I stuck with it,” said Josh Loseo, who graduated in 2019.

The ability to stick with it is something that would serve Loseo quite well in his future. When he graduated from College of the Ozarks (C of O), he started at CoxHealth in Branson as a stepdown nurse.

“When you go to the emergency department and you’re pretty critical but not enough that you need everything in the ICU, they come to us,” said Laseo. “Or if you’re in the ICU, or coming from the ICU, you’re getting better, but you’re still pretty critical, they come to us.”

Loseo’s first few months was what you’d expect from someone just starting on the job.

“Trying to learn my craft, just trying to get all the ins and outs of being a floor nurse,” said Laseo. “When COVID hit, every day was just something new.”

Through it all, Loseo says his coworkers have taken him under their wing through the unknown of the pandemic.

“It’s great. Everyone has just been teaching me like, ‘Hey, I would do this better,'” said Loseo. “It’s like we’re huddled all together and weathering the storm together. I appreciate that.”

Josh says one of the hardest parts of balancing his mental health is not being able to attend church in person as much as he would like to. While he is thankful for the ability to worship virtually, he misses the ability to have more fellowship in person.