Nurse manager gives pillowcases to patients in the hospital

BRANSON, Mo. — A nurse manager is spreading some extra love to patients at CoxHealth in Branson.

Andrea Romeiser started a project at the hospital making souvenir pillowcases for patients on the two units, the medical unit and post-surgical floor, she leads.

“Research shows that people associate a feeling when they see a word or color,” said Romeiser. “I wanted to find an extra way for our patients to see and feel love. That helps them feel safe in their environment.”

She says she has had the idea for around five years, but now it’s finally a reality.

“Things just started falling into place,” said Romeiser. “I started calling hospitality companies and they began happily donating the cases. It’s inspiring to see our community get behind my little idea that’s grown into huge love for those who need it most.”

The Meyers family donated the first round of pillowcases plus 500 more heading to the hospital soon.

“The very best experience is when I get to take the pillowcases to the room – the atmosphere immediately changes,” she says. “The patients relax. They smile. They sometimes cry. They are overwhelmed with a sense of peace, safety and love – like a big hug they desperately need from their family. Staff feed off that energy and the cycle of love keeps going. That loving legacy we’re providing is more than I could ever ask for.”