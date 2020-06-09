Nurse fired from troubled VA home gets $72,000 settlement

ST. LOUIS (St. Louis Post-Dispatch) – A nurse who was fired from a troubled veterans home in St. Louis for raising concerns about a colleague later convicted in a triple murder has won a $72,000 settlement from the state.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the settlement will go to Margaret Coulter. Coulter had been a registered nurse supervisor at the St. Louis Veterans Home in north St. Louis County when she was fired in 2017 after informing police that Jerome Leon Buress Jr. worked at the home.

Buress was later convicted and sentenced to life for fatally shooting a father and mother and another man and shooting the parents’ 7-year-old daughter in the head, permanently injuring her.