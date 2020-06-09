Nurse fired from troubled VA home gets $72,000 settlement

Local News

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
legal settlement graphic_-3777073369307069290

ST. LOUIS (St. Louis Post-Dispatch) – A nurse who was fired from a troubled veterans home in St. Louis for raising concerns about a colleague later convicted in a triple murder has won a $72,000 settlement from the state.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the settlement will go to Margaret Coulter. Coulter had been a registered nurse supervisor at the St. Louis Veterans Home in north St. Louis County when she was fired in 2017 after informing police that Jerome Leon Buress Jr. worked at the home.

Buress was later convicted and sentenced to life for fatally shooting a father and mother and another man and shooting the parents’ 7-year-old daughter in the head, permanently injuring her.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Donate Today Food Drive

Donating Today

Trending Stories

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now