SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The City of Springfield has hired new staff and says it will be cracking down on nuisance properties. Bailey Strohl talked to one homeowner who lives on North Grant, who says there are several dangerous properties just on her block. Meanwhile, the City of Springfield says it’s trying to clear its backlog of complaints and establish penalties for repeat offenders.

“This property over here. For 20 years it has been a squatter’s heaven,” said North Springfield homeowner Katherine Reid. She told Ozarks First she hopes the owner of the property or the city will take notice, explaining, “There’s been no maintenance on the property. There’s no floor in it. There’s no electrical water. Why should I have to live next door to that?”

A yearly review found 18% of lots north of Chestnut Expressway were in violation of city upkeep codes, and some of these property owners are repeat offenders. Reid said the property next to her has already been cleaned by the city four times, saying, “It took them two days with a bulldozer and a flatbed truck to get all the trash out of that back yard.”

The city director in charge of that process is Dwayne Shmel. He’s held the position for a year. “There’s a backlog. There was a backlog when I started and we’re working to get through that, ” he said.

In 2020, the Building Development Services (BDS) received a total of 2,460 service requests and that number increased in 2021 to 3,380. BDS struggles with dealing with repeat offenders because city ordinances require their department to look at each case individually.

The city demolished 17 blighted buildings in 2020. In 2021, that number grew to 42 buildings.

BDS also spends a lot of time cleaning nuisance properties used as homeless encampments. BDS discovered 38 homeless encampments in the city and Shmel says the whole focus of one BDS employee is on code enforcement in these encampments.

He’s since hired five more inspectors and secured four contractors to help with demolitions. But those crews are limited on how fast they can act. Shmel explains why “The process is lengthy to give people the opportunity and the right to be able to come in and fix these properties.”

62% of cases end within 10 days of the owner receiving a notice letter and the process does not have to continue, but the problem comes when the owner refuses to clean up. It could take up to 100 days for a trash company to respond. Dangerous buildings take even longer to deal with. It could take up to 245 days to tear them down.

Shmel says he’s in support city council drafting a new ordinance that would create a range of penalties for repeat offenders who don’t clean up their property.