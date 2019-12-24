UPDATE: Power has been restored in Nixa

UPDATE: As of 3:15 p.m. all of the power has been restored in Nixa.

Nixa, Mo.– Nixa utilities are working to fix a large electrical outage in Northeast Nixa.

Transmission lines have no power running through them to the city’s North Eastern subdivision. This means an entire quadrant of the city has no power.

Affected areas include everything from CC Highway south to Highway 14. This section includes The X Center.

The city is working to figure out what has caused the outage. They do not know how long it will take to restore power.

This is a developing story.