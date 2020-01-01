Noon Year’s Eve at The Discovery Center

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Springfield families rang in 2020 at a Noon Year’s Eve party today with lite brites, glow in the dark twister, a balloon drop, and a British themed carnival.

This is the second year in a row The Discovery Center and the Diaper Bank of The Ozarks joined together to throw this New Year’s Eve party.

Rob Blevins is the executive director of The Discovery Center.

This party has two purposes: to keep kids happy and to keep parents guilt-free.

“You get a chance to come out as a family and celebrate New Year’s together before midnight,” Blevins said. “So we do our balloon drop at noon so that you can get kids back home, get your naps, leave them with a sitter, and then go have guilt-free fun yourself.”

Blevins also says this party creates fun that is also educational.

He says glow-in-the-dark slime and Rubik’s Cubes can get kids excited about math and science.