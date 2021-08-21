Nonprofit teams up with stores to provide new shoes for students

LEBANON, Mo. — Children in Lebanon are now ready to walk and run into the upcoming school year.

Bays Cares Inc. teamed up with two local shoe stores to provide new shoes to students. Different groups and organizations gave out vouchers for the Best Foot Forward program to families in need.

The vouchers could be taken to participating shoe stores and used to get a free pair of shoes.

“It isn’t just people that are homeless or anything like that,” said Pam Weaver, Director of Communications for Bays Chiropractic. “This is for your average people that work two jobs, you know, single moms, teachers that may be a single mom that they just need a little extra hand up. You know it’s expensive to get the kids back in school, their clothes, everything involved in it, and shoes is one way we can help.”

This is the fifth year for the program and Bays Cares Inc. says it gave away around 250 pairs of shoes to children on Saturday.