Nonprofit opens new facility out of a former Price Cutter

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — At a time when many in the community need help to put food on the table, a local nonprofit has opened a brand new facility in Springfield.

Ozarks First’s story told you last month, Life360 community services leased the 46,600 square feet former Price Cutter building on East Division.

The group opened its Springfield hub which is an additional food service location, where children can receive a week’s worth of meals.

The group’s marketing director, Kristina Wilmouth, shared the vision for the building in the future, making it a hub to provide food for more than a dozen school districts

“This will also be kind of headquarters for Life360 Comunity Services the nonprofit, and there will also be leadership development and it will also be a community center for this area,” said Wilmouth. “We have community centers and hubs in Southern Missouri but this will be in this Northeast Springfield area. We’ll have after school programs and community dinners which is something that is needed in this Northeast Springfield area.”

She said their two biggest needs are volunteers, and donations to supplement the USDA grant that pays for the food.

Life360 has several other food pickup locations in Springfield, and in surrounding areas.

Life360’s Facebook video: