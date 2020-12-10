Nonprofit offers free Narcan in Stone, Taney County

STONE COUNTY, Mo. — Free medication is being offered in a few local counties to reverse the effects of opioids.

The Skaggs Foundation and recovery support organizations partnered up with the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services to provide free Narcan to Stone and Taney Counties.

“As a community, we can work together to save lives,” said Marietta Hagan, CoxHealth Population Health Services. Hagan is the project coordinator for the Stone and Taney Counties Substance Use Initiative.

Narcan is a nasal spray that doesn’t replace a medical treatment of an overdose, it just temporarily reverses its effects.

Warning signs of an overdose include:

Constricted pupils

Loss of consciousness

Shallow breathing

Pale, cold skin

Choking or gurgling sounds

If you suspect someone is overdosing, The Skaggs Foundation says you should call 911 immediately.