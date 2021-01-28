Nonprofit gives COVID-19 vaccinations to intellectually disabled adults

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A non-profit that helps adults with intellectual disabilities took its mission one step further by giving its clients and staff the first dose of the moderna COVID-19 vaccine.

Ian Featherston, a client of Arc of the Ozarks, said his autism, development delay and schizophrenia puts him at greater risk if he contracted the virus.

“He’s asthmatic for one,” said Lance Featherson, Ian’s father. “He takes quite a bit of medications.”

In case of an allergic reaction, registered nurse Sarah Smith watched each client after their shot.

“A lot of individuals, because of their comorbidities have been isolated to home,” said Smith. “We’re not letting them go out in the community to lessen that chance of getting COVID. We’re really hoping this is going to allow them to be out into the community more.”

The Arc of The Ozarks will be hosting a drive-through COVID-19 vaccine clinic Friday, Jan. 29, at its Monett location from 10 a.m. to noon and at its Joplin location from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.