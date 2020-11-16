Nonprofit asking for shoeboxes filled with toys

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A nonprofit is working to make sure less fortunate children receive a gift on Christmas day.

Samaritan’s Purse is kicking off Operation Christmas Child.

Anyone from the community can donate a shoebox filled with toys, hygiene items and school supplies for a child in need.

The week-long event started Monday, Nov. 16, and will run through Nov. 23.

“It’s a box full of love,” said Chris McNeal, logistics coordinator. “It’s a box that we ask you to pack with prayer.”

McNeal said the team is working to ensure the drop-off process is as safe as possible for both volunteers and participants.

Here is a list of a few Springfield locations where people can drop off their filled shoeboxes:

South Haven Baptist Church

Springfield Bible Church

South Gate Baptist Church

First Baptist Church

Macedonia Baptist Church

Crossway Baptist Church

Hamlin Baptist Church

You can find more locations on the Samaritan’s Purse website.