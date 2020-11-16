Nonprofit asking for shoeboxes filled with toys

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A nonprofit is working to make sure less fortunate children receive a gift on Christmas day.
Samaritan’s Purse is kicking off Operation Christmas Child.
Anyone from the community can donate a shoebox filled with toys, hygiene items and school supplies for a child in need.
The week-long event started Monday, Nov. 16, and will run through Nov. 23.
“It’s a box full of love,” said Chris McNeal, logistics coordinator. “It’s a box that we ask you to pack with prayer.”
McNeal said the team is working to ensure the drop-off process is as safe as possible for both volunteers and participants.
Here is a list of a few Springfield locations where people can drop off their filled shoeboxes:
- South Haven Baptist Church
- Springfield Bible Church
- South Gate Baptist Church
- First Baptist Church
- Macedonia Baptist Church
- Crossway Baptist Church
- Hamlin Baptist Church
You can find more locations on the Samaritan’s Purse website.