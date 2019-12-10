Non-profits selected to receive donation raised by Price Cutter

Mo. — Nearly a million dollars have been raised for charities across the Ozarks.

Forty-nine non-profits were selected to receive that donation from the Price Cutter Charity Championship.

The Dream Center in North Springfield, a non-profit elected to receive the donation, is happy to be one of the elected.

The group helps families get out of poverty with food and educational classes.

We asked the executive director, Jody Dow, what the center will do with their portion of the money.

“It’s going allow us to bring in more students this next semester as we expand our middle school program,” Dow said. “And through that, we can do career exploration. Then also supporting our teachers in K through 5. To make sure they are equipped with everything they need to provide trauma-informed training.”

The PGA actually donates more money than the 4 major sports leagues combined.

Golfers will compete in the PCCC next summer.