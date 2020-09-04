Click here for latest news on coronavirus in Missouri

Non-profits, local businesses benefit from economic impact grants

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — Dozens more non-profits and local small businesses are getting money from Greene County thanks to the COVID-19 economic impact grants.

More than $1.6 million was handed out to 53 organizations. Thousands went to the O’Reilly Center of Hope to help shelter the homeless during the ongoing pandemic.

The Discovery Center received $380,000 for it’s emergency childcare program payroll and food.

Nearly half of a million dollars went to the Greene County Sheriff’s Office for new technology, medical staffing and testing.

Since July 2020, $22 million has been distributed.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

World News

More World News

Coronavirus 300x250

Trending Stories

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now