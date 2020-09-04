Non-profits, local businesses benefit from economic impact grants

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — Dozens more non-profits and local small businesses are getting money from Greene County thanks to the COVID-19 economic impact grants.

More than $1.6 million was handed out to 53 organizations. Thousands went to the O’Reilly Center of Hope to help shelter the homeless during the ongoing pandemic.

The Discovery Center received $380,000 for it’s emergency childcare program payroll and food.

Nearly half of a million dollars went to the Greene County Sheriff’s Office for new technology, medical staffing and testing.

Since July 2020, $22 million has been distributed.