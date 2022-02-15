NIXA, Mo. — The city of Nixa, Missouri is partnering up with a few organizations to help give out grant funding to different non-profits serving the Nixa community.

The mayor of Nixa said the funding is coming from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021. the Nixa Community Foundation and the Community Foundation of the Ozarks will be helping pass out the funds meant for relieving negative impacts from COVID-19.

“The City of Nixa is proud to make $30,000 of the funds provided to the city through ARPA available to area nonprofits through this grant program,” said Brian Steele, Nixa’s mayor. “We thank the Nixa Community Foundation and the Community Foundation of the Ozarks for administering this grant program on the city’s behalf to benefit Nixa citizens as they continue to recover from the impacts of the pandemic. We look forward to seeing the impact these grant funds can make to help our neighbors.”

The deadline for eligible non-profits to apply for this grant money is March 15th at 11:45 p.m. The application process can be found on the Community Foundation of the Ozarks’ website.