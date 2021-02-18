Non-profit turns blood donations into money for charity at Springfield blood drive

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — People near the Springfield area can donate blood for a chance to win money for themselves and a local charity from Feb. 22 through Feb. 26.

The Community Blood Center of The Ozarks (CBCO) is hosting the Charity Challenge Blood Drive from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Springfield Donor Center on 220 W. Plainview Rd.

Donors will get a free t-shirt, points to give to their preferred participating charity and their name added in a drawing for a $250 gift card.

“During a time when many area not-for-profit organizations face tough challenges, teaming together for the good of the community makes so much sense,” said Chris Pilgrim, CBCO media relations representative. “We need to advocate for one another, and the Charity Challenge is a great way to show off that cooperative spirit.”

CBCO said the winning charity will get $1,000 thanks to the Adam Swenka Home Lending Group. The second-place charity will win $500.

“The donors that donated the blood that my daughter received helped save her life,” said Adam Swenka, with Adam Swenka Home Lending Group. “When you donate blood, platelets, or convalescent plasma you are a hero in the making. And now more than ever, our local blood center needs heroes to step up. We cannot imagine a world without our daughter. Thank you to everyone who donates blood or recruits people to give.”

Participating charities in the Charity Challenge Blood Drive are listed below:

Habitat for Humanity of Springfield, Missouri, Inc.

Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Ozarks

Ozarks Food Harvest

CASA of Southwest Missouri

Eden Animal Haven

HOPE Foundation

Care to Learn

Sunshine Brotherhood – Aaron Goddard Foundation

Least of These, Inc. – Christian County Food Pantry

Those hoping to donate can register for an appointment online.