Non-profit offers mailboxes, hygiene services for the homeless

The O’Reilly Center for Hope. Courtesy of Community Partnership of the Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Community Partnership of the Ozarks is offering a new place and services for the homeless population in Springfield.

The O’Reilly Center for Hope offers free showers, laundry, mail collection and ways to help with housing and stability.

Michelle Garand, the non-profit’s VP of affordable housing and homeless prevention, said there was a gap in these services that needed to be filled.

“There’s very few in Springfield that are available for the unsheltered population,” said Garand. “We heard loud and clear that we needed more showers in the community and we needed access to laundry. Mail service was a critical need because mail can be so overwhelming.”

Garand said mail service is so important for people who are trying to get back on their feet.

“Mail is really one of those vital services, especially for those that don’t have a mailing address,” said Garand. “When you’re looking for employment, you have to have a mailing address.”

For showers and laundry, the center provides everything needed.

“We do provide everyone that comes in for shower and laundry service the detergent, of course, the shower kits they would need for the day so they don’t need to bring anything with them,” said Garand. “Hygiene is really the best prevention we have for any kind of illness.”

Garand said offering these services can help several people in Springfield.

“When we were establishing the O’Reilly center for hope, we did a lot of homework with community and neighborhoods to find out what are the gaps in services, what needs to be expanded and how can this center serve a really broad use for the community,” said Garand.

The Community Partnership of the Ozarks is always looking for volunteers to help at the Center for Hope. People interested in volunteering or knowing more about the services offered can visit the non-profit’s website.