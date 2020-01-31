Non-profit offers LGBTQ homeless hot meal to collect data

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A Springfield group is giving LGBTQ homeless a place to stay and a hot meal as part of a data collection effort.

The amount of homeless that show will determine how much funding the Community Partnership of the Ozarks will receive.

Nan Todd, board president of GLO Center, says this event gives homeless LGBTQ youth two opportunities.

To be around people who accept them.

To be provided with helpful resources that will help them grow out of homelessness.

Backpacks, gloves, and other clothing items were free to take home.

Todd says this sets up homeless LGBTQ for success.

“So if we can help build their confidence and put them in safe environments where they can be themselves and be productive and successful and part of our community as they should be,” Todd said. “That’s the whole goal of what we’re doing. These homeless counts enable us to reach them when they’re at their most vulnerable.”

Todd believes that events like this could likely save someone’s life.