non-profit in critical need of blood donations, Springfield blood center hosts emergency blood drive

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Those who donate blood on Valentines Day weekend in Springfield will be eligible to win one of two $500 gift cards.

The Community Blood Center of the Ozarks (CBCO) is declaring a state of emergency over the local blood supply.

“We usually have an opportunity for our blood reserves to recover after a winter storm, but the long-lasting nature of this winter event is a cause for concern,” CBCO Executive Director Anthony Roberts said. “We simply cannot withstand an extended period of a severe reduction in blood donations. The outcome could be tragic for area patients if we run out of blood. We need our donors to rally this weekend to help us avert some potentially very negative consequences when it comes to the health of the region.”

Due to severe winter weather, several mobile blood drives were canceled, leading to the announced state of emergency. CBCO said it expects to have to cancel more blood drives over expected weather in the future.

The donor center at 220 W. Plainview Rd. is hosting the emergency blood drive on the following dates:

Feb. 13 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Feb. 14 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

CBCO said thanks to Greg and Carol Shackelford of Nixa for donating the $500 gift cards.

Eligible donors are strongly encouraged to give immediately at a CBCO donor center or blood drive.

Those who donate will receive a “inspirational t-shirt” while supplies lasts.

Make an appointment for the emergency blood drive on CBCO’s website.