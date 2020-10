SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Victory Mission’s Annual Motorcycle Ride is all set to go through the Ozarks countryside and end in Springfield on Saturday, Oct. 3, at 10 a.m.

Motorcyclists will have lunch at C Street City Market in Springfield before joining the after party.

The party is for all ages and will have food, vendors and music.

All of the money raised will benefit Victory Mission’s new mobile food pantry.