Non-profit hosts a poverty simulation

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Some community members chose to participate in a simulation to get a better idea of what that’s like.
Least of these Food Pantry in Ozark hosted a poverty simulation.
It was open to the public.
In different sessions, participants dealt with real-life situations faced by individuals living on a severely restricted income.
The goal is to promote poverty awareness, increase understanding of the challenges faced by individuals living in poverty and inspire local change to overcome the issue.