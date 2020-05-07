Non-profit gives over one million meals to families of the Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Life360 Community Services is celebrating a milestone on May 6.

It has distributed more than one million meals around the Ozarks since the pandemic began.

Executive director, Jeremy Hahn, says his non-profit is not done serving meals.

This is just the start.

Families in Springfield, Monett and even Dexter have received a weeks worth of meals from the group.

Hahn says the reactions he gets from people is what makes it all worth it.

“We had one mom pull up to one of our rural sites, just with tears in her eyes saying that she drove an hour to the closest grocery store to find the shelves empty and bare, and came back to our site and saw on social media that we were distributing food and she was just elated that she had something to take home for her kids,” Hahn said.

Even though some counties are re-opening, Hahn says it doesn’t mean families all of the sudden have money to provide for themselves.