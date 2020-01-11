Non-profit gets help after holiday vandalism

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Springfield’s Habitat for Humanity is getting some help after holiday vandalism brought thousands of dollars in repair bills.

KOLR10 reported late last month that thieves stole catalytic converters from six Habitat for Humanity vehicles.

Today, the Community Foundation of The Ozarks awarded habitat more than $5,500.

That money will be used for repairs and for security improvements.

The Community Foundation of The Ozarks has been a long-time partner of Habitat for Humanity.

CFO’s president said he hopes this grant helps habitat continue to accomplish its mission to provide affordable housing in Springfield.