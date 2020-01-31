Non-profit counting amount of homeless in the city of Branson

BRANSON, Mo. — Elevate Branson is working to count the homeless just as Springfield and others are doing.

This Point in Time count is going on all across the country.

Carla Perry, community connection coordinator for Elevate Branson, says the count works as a snapshot of homelessness and there is a lot of thought that goes into the planning.

“People that can’t resolve even on a very cold day are the ones they wanna capture cause some people when it gets bitter cold,” Perry said. “They can find a cousin they can find a friend. They have somebody they can go hang out with or get warm. Or get to a shelter, warming center. So they really want a snapshot of who can’t self resolve on one of the coldest days of the year.”