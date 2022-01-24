Cold-weather shelters need volunteers; here’s how you can help

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Crisis cold weather shelters are struggling to help people in need due to the lack of volunteers.

Community Partnership of the Ozarks (CPO) says these shelters have been open 29 nights since the start of the season on November 1st. An average of 120 men, women, and pets are taken in on these nights to get relief from the cold.

To comply with COVID-19 recommendations, more cold weather shelters are in operation compared to previous years. the director of Homeless Services for CPO, Adam Bodendieck, says hosting more weather shelters creates a need for a higher number of volunteers.

“We are reaching out to the community for help to ensure that our shelters can open, giving those in need a place to go in freezing temperatures,” said Bodendieck.

Anyone wishing to become a volunteer can fill out a form online. Shelters need more volunteers to work overnight from approximately 7:30 p.m. – 7:30 a.m. Volunteers are always paired with another volunteer so each person can sleep part of the night.

Earlier this month, we posted a list of cold-weather shelters in Springfield.