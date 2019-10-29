Non-profit and rideshare company team up to offer rides to senior citizens

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — SeniorAge, a non-profit, is teaming up with the local rideshare company, CarGO, to offer rides to senior citizens who cannot get places on their own.

The free rides will take them to places such as doctors’ appointments and grocery store trips.

“It was an opportunity for the seniors in our community to get access to more personal transportation,” Diana Antley said, a driver for CarGO.

To see if you qualify for the program, you can contact SeniorAge here or call 417-862-0762.