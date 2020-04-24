Non-essential businesses struggling with Stay-at-Home order keeping them closed

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Governor Parson recently loosened restrictions on non-essential businesses, allowing online sales and curbside services.

But some businesses that provide hands-on services still have to stay closed.

KOLR10’s Frances Lin visited two nail salons and two hair salons, that said these past few weeks have not been easy.

“There’s a lot of fear, and frustration, I mean this is a scary thing,” said Sarah Beckett, owner of Twisted Hair Shop.

“It’s been terrible,” said Kevin Per, owner of Elaine’s Nails, “it’s been rough.”

“We can’t do online, we can’t do it on the curb,” said Deric Nguyen, owner of Golden Nails

“We’re all just feeling uncertain,” said Erin Booher, a hairstylist at Blu Skies Salon.

“It’s been a weird, trying time, mentally, physically, financially,” said Phillip Burmood, owner of Blu Skies Salon.

The salons told KOLR10 that one of the hardest parts of the shutdown is still having to pay bills.

“Mortgage still got to be paid, rent still got to be paid, insurance still got to be paid,” Per said.

I also asked the salons how much revenue they are losing during the pandemic.

“$25,000 to $35,000,” Nguyen said.

“$2,500 a month,” said Elaine Lee, another owner of Elaine’s Nails.

“A lot,” Beckett said, “a lot.”

“Close to six figures, for sure,” Burmood said.

“If we’re not here doing hair, we’re not making money,” said Booher.

“The nail salon and the hair salon are the ones that get hit hardest because we have to shut down completely,” Nguyen explained.

Because at nail salons, nail technicians have to be very close to you and even touch your hands to be able to do your nails.

As for hair salons, stylists also have to be very close to you, they have to touch your hair, your head, sometimes it could take over two or three hours of being in close proximity.

“I mean we’re up in people’s faces all day long,” Beckett said.

“Usually it starts with a hug or a handshake or something like that, anywhere from the scalp massage, it’s all pretty close quarters,” Booher said.

And, when asked if they think the shutdown is worth it, people had different opinions.

Nguyen said, “I think the damage that it’s done, to the economy, it’s too much.”

“I think it’s completely the right thing to do. It’s the best thing to do to keep everyone safe,” Booher said, “even if you or I aren’t high risk, other people that might come into contact with us definitely are high risk and I don’t want to be someone that’s pushing that forward.”

But most people believe things will start to get better soon.

“This is going to go down in history as one of the worst moments in our life, and it’s a really defining moment, to realize the power of the human connection,” Burmood said.

“It’s been scary, but I am hopeful that we’re going to pull through this and be better on the other side,” said Beckett.

Businesses are expected to open on May 4th.