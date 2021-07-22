Nominations are now open for the BBB Trust Award

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- The Better Business Bureau of Southwest Missouri is again handing out the Trust Award.

The Trust Award recognizes someone who demonstrates ethics and trustworthiness at work. Business owners, doctors, teachers, firefighters, and police officers are good contenders.

Applications are due by August 27. You can submit applications here

KOLR10 News Anchor Steve Savard will emcee the BBB Torch Awards on October 6, 2021, at Bass Pro Shops White River Conference Center. Due to the pandemic, the BBB could not host an in-person event last year, so this year 2020 and 2021 BBB Torch Award winners will be honored.

