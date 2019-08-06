Breaking News
No one knows the number of their days; dying father returns to bury son after deadly crash

by: Steve Pokin

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (News-Leader) — About six weeks ago, Jamin Seabert said goodbye to his father.

Jim Seabert, 68, was leaving Reeds Spring to return home to Illinois to die.

Jim planned to live out his remaining days in hospice care near Kankakee. His heart was failing; it had been failing since he was in his 40s.

I talked to Jim on Monday and he told me that before he and his wife Sue left Missouri they had a talk with their son, Jamin, who told them no one really knows when their time will come.

Jamin Seabert told his dad that he could die in a day, or a week or – who knew? – maybe another year, God willing. Jamin told him that applies to everyone, even himself.

To read the rest of this story by the Springfield News-Leader, click here.

