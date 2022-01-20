No one hurt in RV fire on West Elm Street in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Springfield fire crews battled a fire on West Elm Street near HIllcrest Avenue Thursday night. No one was hurt.

Springfield Fire Department Battalion Chief Aaron Wood told OzarksFirst crews were called just before 7:00 p.m. because an RV was on fire. The RV was engulfed in flames when crews arrived. Wood said the fire began to spread to the house next to it. Neighbors alerted the people who lived there, and they were able to make it out uninjured.

Wood said the RV is so badly damaged, it cannot be repaired. The house also sustained some damage. Fire Marshals are on the scene investigating.

Though investigators have not determined the cause of the fire, Battalion Chief Wood offered some general advice for this time of year, saying as cold weather sets in, he wants people to be extra careful when using alternative heat sources, and hopes people look out for their neighbors.