No fatal crashes during the holiday weekend, Highway Patrol reports

Local News

by: Ivie Macy, Christina Randall

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Missouri State Highway Patrol’s (MSHP)Troop D reported 30 crashes in its holiday weekend report, but none of them were fatal.

Seven people were arrested by troopers for driving while intoxicated. Three people were arrested for drugs.

According to MSHP, Troop D covers 18 counties in Missouri. Those counties are listed below:

  • Barry
  • Barton
  • Cedar
  • Christian
  • Dade
  • Dallas
  • Greene
  • Hickory
  • Jasper
  • Lawrence
  • McDonald
  • Newton
  • Polk
  • St. Clair
  • Stone
  • Taney
  • Vernon
  • Webster.

Unfortunately, there were five fatalities reported state-wide.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

World News

More World News

Trending Stories

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now