No fatal crashes during the holiday weekend, Highway Patrol reports

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Missouri State Highway Patrol’s (MSHP)Troop D reported 30 crashes in its holiday weekend report, but none of them were fatal.
Seven people were arrested by troopers for driving while intoxicated. Three people were arrested for drugs.
According to MSHP, Troop D covers 18 counties in Missouri. Those counties are listed below:
- Barry
- Barton
- Cedar
- Christian
- Dade
- Dallas
- Greene
- Hickory
- Jasper
- Lawrence
- McDonald
- Newton
- Polk
- St. Clair
- Stone
- Taney
- Vernon
- Webster.
Unfortunately, there were five fatalities reported state-wide.