No fatal crashes during the holiday weekend, Highway Patrol reports

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Missouri State Highway Patrol’s (MSHP)Troop D reported 30 crashes in its holiday weekend report, but none of them were fatal.

Seven people were arrested by troopers for driving while intoxicated. Three people were arrested for drugs.

According to MSHP, Troop D covers 18 counties in Missouri. Those counties are listed below:

Barry

Barton

Cedar

Christian

Dade

Dallas

Greene

Hickory

Jasper

Lawrence

McDonald

Newton

Polk

St. Clair

Stone

Taney

Vernon

Webster.

Unfortunately, there were five fatalities reported state-wide.