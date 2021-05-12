No COVID-19 deaths in Greene County reported in a week, acting director says it’s because of vaccines

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — No new COVID-19 deaths in Greene County have been reported between May 5 and 11.

The Springfield-Greene County Health Department said 430 Greene County residents have died during the entirety of the pandemic.

Katie Towns, the acting director of Public Health, said fatalities have decreased from 98 deaths in December 2020 to four in April 2021.

“These numbers are evidence that the vaccines are highly effective in preventing severe illness from COVID-19,” said Towns. “Individuals in our community are doing their part to not only slow the spread of this virus and the variants but to save the lives of loved ones. We are one step closer to finishing strong with each vaccine that is given.”

Those who want to get the vaccine can look at opportunities online or call (417) 874-1211 for more information.