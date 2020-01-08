No chickens allowed in Forsyth city limits

FORSYTH.– Residents of Forsyth want to raise chickens in the city limits.

Last summer, city leaders in Forsyth said no to raising chickens within city limits for the second time and they’ve decided on it and won’t vote again.

Other cities allow residents to raise chickens with restrictions that typically prohibit roosters, and limit hens to no more than six.

KOLR 10’s Chrystal Blair revisited an ordinance in Forsyth, which means some farmers will have to move if they want to get in on the boost in chicken sales.

Jack Fitzpatrick, who lives just outside the Forsyth city limits and has owned his farm since 1965 said, “If the farmer loses out, the city boys gone starve.”

According to city administrator Chris Robertson, the issue of raising chickens within the city limits is not because the city is anti-chicken.

He said the board voted four to one against raising chickens within city limits for a number of reasons. One, he said they have a small budget and a big enough problem policing the dog and cat problem.

Robertson said it’s also a matter of sanitation and health.