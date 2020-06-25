No charges for 2 other officers in violent Missouri arrest

FLORISSANT, Mo. (AP) — Prosecutors say two suburban St. Louis police officers who were investigated after a Black suspect was struck by a white detective’s SUV will not be charged.

The driver of the SUV, Detective Joshua Smith, was fired after the violent June 2 arrest, and he has been charged with assault and armed criminal action.

‘It’s a sad day for the police department”- Florissant chief on former officer charged following viral video

Prosecutors said Wednesday that two officers who responded to the scene but weren’t in the car with Smith have been cleared of wrongdoing.

Tensions remain high after surveillance videos showed Smith’s SUV striking the suspect, then him attacking the man on the ground. Smith’s attorney says it was an accident.

