No bond reduction for man accused in deadly Springfield crash

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– A man accused in this deadly crash in Springfield received no bond reduction.

The crash happened two months ago at Campbell Ave and Republic Rd.

Shannon Shaffer is charged with second-degree murder.



Springfield police say Shaffer was driving a stolen truck when he caused this crash that killed one man.



Shaffer is charged with second-degree murder as well as several counts of assault.

The judge denied the request to reduce Shaffer’s bond. He is still being held in the Greene county jail.