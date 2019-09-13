No bond reduction for man accused in deadly Springfield crash

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– A man accused in this deadly crash in Springfield received no bond reduction.

The crash happened two months ago at Campbell Ave and Republic Rd.

Shannon Shaffer is charged with second-degree murder.

Springfield police say Shaffer was driving a stolen truck when he caused this crash that killed one man.

Shaffer is charged with second-degree murder as well as several counts of assault.

The judge denied the request to reduce Shaffer’s bond. He is still being held in the Greene county jail.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

SECSL

Related Stories

More Walmart Gunman

Local Sports

More Local Sports

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Calfano podcast

Calfano podcast

Saturday, September 28th

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now