Nixa’s vaccine incentives, the first draw is Friday

NIXA, Mo.- Just as the state of Missouri is doing, Nixa city leaders are considering implementing a vaccine incentive program for their residents.

At a city council meeting on Monday, council members discussed multiple options they think could convince someone to get the shot.

Ideas such as offering gift cards or holding drawings for discounted utility bills were all being considered.

The discussion started with Nixa City Administrator Jimmy Liles after the city received; several questions about a possible city vaccine incentive program.

“One of those things we’ve looked at is as simple as a 25 dollar gift card if they have a vaccination,” Liles said.

A city document states the following estimate of what the gift card option would cost:

“According to the United Census Bureau, the City of Nixa had an estimated population of 22,515 as of July 1, 2019. 73.7% of those were estimated to be over 18 years of age. If we were to achieve a 100% vaccination rate, the total cost would be approximately $414,838. If we were to reach a target of 70% vaccination rate, the total cost would be approximately $290,377.”

If one of these options are implemented, city officials stated; they plan on using funds from the American Rescue Plan Act.

Council members, including Amy Hoogstraet, said they want to look further into the option of holding their COVID vaccine lottery.

“We could take that 300,000 dollars, or not even near that amount, and break it up into several five or even 10,000 dollar prizes,” Hoogstraet said. “People might actually think I could actually win that.”

Members said they still have questions on how they could successfully confirm someone’s vaccination status.

Officials with the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services announced as of Tuesday, they have received more than 385,000 entries for the state’s COVID-19 vaccine lottery.

The first drawing for the cash prizes is Friday.