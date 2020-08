NIXA, Mo. — The tank of Nixa’s new water tower on South Norton Road has been raised to the top this morning, August 19.

The tank is painted with the logo of the Nixa Utilities Water Department and holds 1 million gallons of drinking water to maintain pressure and supply in Nixa’s water system. This is only just the beginning of the project as they still have to pour concrete, add more supports, and any other cosmetics before adding the water.