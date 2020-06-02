Nixa’s annual Sucker Days Festival is officially canceled for this year

NIXA, Mo. — The Annual Sucker Days event hosted in Nixa is canceled due to COVID-19 guidelines.

The Nixa Chamber of Commerce says this would have been the 63rd music, crafts and arts festival, which was a difficult decision to make.

To keep visitors safe as well as employees, the chamber of commerce decided this was the best decision for public safety.

The original date for the festival was May 15-16 but was postponed to August 7-8. Now, the recommendations from the CDC would make it impossible, according to the chamber of commerce, to host the event as planned.

Though Sucker Days are canceled this year, there is talk about another event happening later this year.

The chamber of commerce says nothing is confirmed, but the event discussed would let all visitors be able to easily social distance and celebrate residents, businesses and first responders.

