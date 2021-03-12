Nixa woman sentenced in Springfield officer-involved shooting

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A 28-year-old Nixa woman involved in an officer-involved shooting in December 2020 has pleaded guilty to resisting arrest and tampering with a motor vehicle.

According to Assistant Prosecutor Philip Fuhrman, Circuit Judge Becky Borthwick on Thursday (3/11/20) sentenced Maggie Thrift to three years in prison on the resisting charge.

Thrift was charged after she attempted to run over a police officer in the car officers believed was stolen. Police had tried to stop her and the officer fired shots at her after the attempt to run him over, according to a probable cause statement in the case.

Thrift was found a few blocks away on Commercial Street at her sister’s house with gunshot injuries and was taken to the hospital, court documents state. The injuries were not considered to be life-threatening.

Police told Ozarks First at the time of the incident that the officer was not injured and was evaluated for injuries and released.

Thrift also pleaded guilty to two other charges of tampering with a motor vehicle in connection with stolen car incidents in 2019 and 2020, according to Fuhrman. Judge Borthwick sentenced her to six years in prison on each of those charges.

Because the three sentences are to be served concurrently, she will be in prison for six years.