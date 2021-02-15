Nixa Utilities to participate in rolling blackouts

NIXA, Mo.- The City of Nixa announced that Nixa Utilities will take part in the rolling blackout that Springfield will be participating in.

Both Springfield and Nixa utility companies are part of the Southwest Power Pool. The multi-state agency issued an Energy Emergency Alert Level 3, meaning that SPP is monitoring the electric grid very closely and may have to force 30-minute rolling blackouts on parts of the system.

According to a press release, Nixa Utilities customers could potentially lose power for one or more of these 30-minute blackouts over the next several days.

“We are in this energy emergency due to the extreme winter weather. Current electric demand is very high across the entire SPP service area, and supply is limited. You can help reduce demand by limiting your electricity usage today and over the next few days,” the release states.