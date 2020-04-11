Nixa using creative ways to honor high school seniors

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Schools around the Ozarks are thinking of creative ways to honor the class of 2020.

Following a national trend, schools like Reeds Spring and Stockton are recognizing seniors by turning on their stadium lights.

In Nixa, peope were asked to turn on their porch lights and honk their horns in celebration.

“Means a lot. Knowing that the community is out there supporting us, they all understand that it’s not super easy having your senior year just be completely cut short,” said Shelby Flood, a Nixa School Senior.

Shelby’s mother, Heather, agrees and understands what Nixa High School is doing.

“While it’s sad, the best is yet to come, so this isn’t going to be, it doesn’t have to be sad,” Heather said.

Nixa High School principal David Kelly says the school is working to give the senior class a memorable ending.

“We are still looking at different possibilities for graduation, for prom,” Kelly said. “The senior week that typically our seniors go through, we’re gonna try to find some different ways to still maybe do a senior week just at a later date.”

The principal has sympathy for these seniors and has one guarantee.

“I think that at the end of this, we’re gonna have some really unique experiences that this class will remember for a long time,” said Kelly.

Principal Kelly says Nixa is thinking of alternatives to graduation.

Among what was discussed was a drive-thru graduation and a virtual graduation.