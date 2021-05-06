Nixa trains ‘young professionals’ on diversity, inclusion

NIXA, Mo. — Workplace diversity was the topic at the Nixa Young Professionals Training on May 6.

The training spoke on attracting and maintaining a diverse workplace and gave professionals tools on how to be a champion for other minorities, including women-owned businesses.

Springfield’s Justyn Pippins is the manager of Big Momma’s Coffee and Espresso Bar and believes diversity is important.

“Trying to get diversity in their company is a lonely road, but it’s very rewarding,” said Pippins. “And there are a lot of resources in the community to help them on that journey.”

The training talked about how the more diverse a business is, the greater its chances of success.

According to Harvard Business Review, companies with higher than average diversity have a 19% higher revenue.

